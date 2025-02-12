COAS urges students to excel academically, contribute to national progress

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir met university and college students from across Pakistan on Wednesday and encouraged them to pursue academic excellence and develop skills that would enable them to play a positive role in the country’s progress, according to an ISPR press release.

General Munir highlighted the challenges posed by external threats, particularly trans-border terrorism, and emphasized the importance of safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Pakistani people in the fight against terrorism, acknowledging their unwavering support for the Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies.

The COAS praised the youth for their energy, creativity, and innovative potential, calling them the future leaders of the nation.

He stressed the need to embrace ‘Pakistaniat’—rooting oneself in Pakistan’s history, culture, and values—as a foundation for intellectual and personal growth.

General Munir’s address underscored the Pakistan Army’s commitment to national security and its belief in the youth as key drivers of the country’s future development, according to the ISPR statement.