AIRLINK 190.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.91 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.97%)
CNERGY 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
FFL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FLYNG 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.27%)
HUBC 130.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
MLCF 46.32 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.77%)
OGDC 209.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.44%)
PACE 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PAEL 40.91 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.99%)
POWER 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.72%)
PPL 183.73 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (1.84%)
PRL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.08%)
PTC 24.77 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (9.22%)
SEARL 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
SYM 18.78 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.07%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 67.58 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.22%)
WAVESAPP 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.56%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,960 Increased By 15.8 (0.13%)
BR30 35,908 Increased By 248.5 (0.7%)
KSE100 112,925 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,311 Decreased By -82.7 (-0.23%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COAS urges students to excel academically, contribute to national progress

BR Web Desk Published 12 Feb, 2025 08:40pm

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir met university and college students from across Pakistan on Wednesday and encouraged them to pursue academic excellence and develop skills that would enable them to play a positive role in the country’s progress, according to an ISPR press release.

General Munir highlighted the challenges posed by external threats, particularly trans-border terrorism, and emphasized the importance of safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Pakistani people in the fight against terrorism, acknowledging their unwavering support for the Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies.

The COAS praised the youth for their energy, creativity, and innovative potential, calling them the future leaders of the nation.

He stressed the need to embrace ‘Pakistaniat’—rooting oneself in Pakistan’s history, culture, and values—as a foundation for intellectual and personal growth.

General Munir’s address underscored the Pakistan Army’s commitment to national security and its belief in the youth as key drivers of the country’s future development, according to the ISPR statement.

ISPR Pakistan military COAS General Asim Munir Pakistan youth

Comments

200 characters
Public Citizen Feb 12, 2025 08:44pm
Students urge the politicans, businessmen and leaders of the country to do the same. Thank you. The environment is not conducive for educated individuals.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

COAS urges students to excel academically, contribute to national progress

PM Shehbaz, IMF’s Georgieva discuss ongoing programme

KSE-100 closes marginally lower after range-bound trading

IMF signals support, says PM as Pakistan pursues cost-cutting

IMF lauds Pakistan’s economic efforts, says Aurangzeb ahead of upcoming review

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Banks to develop SME index to help boost financing for small businesses

China says ‘Gaza belongs to the Palestinians’, opposes ‘forced displacement’

Mari Minerals expands mining portfolio with acquisition in Chagai

PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging nuclear technology

Read more stories