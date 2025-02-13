Federal govt depts: PAC looks forward to examine pending 36,000 audit paras

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that met under the chairmanship of Junaid Akbar stated that it looks forward to examining the pending 36,000 audit paras of the federal government departments.

In his remarks, Junaid Akbar lamented that the PAC was established one year after the February 8 elections.

The committee will focus on the audit of institutions and will prioritise audit cases involving large amounts of money.

Members of the committee have been apprised that 36,000 audit cases have been pending.

A briefing was given by the National Assembly Secretariat in the PAC meeting, in which it was stated that some audit-related cases are pending in the courts, while 36,000 audit cases are pending before the PAC, according to the rules, the committee has to prepare annual reports, and the committee will also look into matters sent by the Ministry of Finance.

Officials said the PAC can also form more than one sub-committee.

The committee will have the authority to summon anyone and can recover Rs2.5 trillion.

The committee members suggested that a sub-committee be given three to four ministries.

Committee member Aamer Dogar said it is suggested that the old audit cases should be dealt with first.

Government member Tariq Fazal Chaudhary said “we are confident that together we will quickly clear the backlog.”

The PAC should run in such a way that nothing is discussed repeatedly.

Shahida Akhtar said “we should look at audit procedures on the basis of ministries and we have to work beyond party affiliation in the PAC.”

