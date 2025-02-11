KSE-100 gains 1,632 points as buying persists

Positive momentum persisted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) for the second consecutive session in the week, with the benchmark KSE-100 closing the day with a gain of 1,632 points on Tuesday.

Buying was observed throughout the trading session, pushing the KSE-100 to an intra-day high of 113,233.40.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 113,010.38, an increase of 1,632.41 points or 1.47%.

“This positive trend can be attributed to the fading selling pressure from local institutions, as indicated by NCCPL [National Clearing company of Pakistan] data released yesterday, which allowed the market to sustain its gains,” brokerage house Topline Securities said.

“Additionally, better-than-expected corporate earnings bolstered investor confidence, driving fresh buying across key sectors,” it added.

The uptick was largely driven by strong performances from ENGROH, PPL, FFC, OGDC, and MARI, which collectively contributed 851 points to the index, Topline said.

In a key development, the inflow of overseas workers’ remittances into Pakistan stood at $3 billion in January 2025, 3.2% down from $3.1 billion in December 2024, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) latest data released on Monday.

During Jul-Jan FY25, workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of $20.8 billion, compared to $15.8 billion during Jul-Jan FY24, depicting a growth of 31.7%.

On Monday, bullish momentum was observed at the bourse, with the KSE-100 closing with a gain of over 1,000 points to settle at 111,377.96.

Globally, gold hit a record high, the US dollar was firm and Hong Kong shares advanced to a four-month peak on Tuesday as investors navigated shifts in US trade policy and waited to hear from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on tariffs and inflation.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has rallied more than 12% in a month as Donald Trump’s administration has threatened, then suspended, blanket tariffs on Canada and Mexico - seemingly confirming investor assumptions that everything is negotiable.

Trump on Monday lifted tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to 25%, pushing up share prices of U.S. steelmakers.

A tariff of 10% on Chinese imports took effect earlier in the month and retaliatory Chinese duties on U.S. energy and some goods came into effect on Monday.

There has been little sign of progress toward a trade arrangement between Beijing and Washington, but expectations for a breakthrough remain high.

Markets are largely expecting the Fed to hold rates steady at its March meeting, with expectations for a cut of at least 25 basis points not climbing above 50% until June, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool, opens new tab.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields closed at 4.495% and were untraded in the Asia session owing to a public holiday in Japan.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.02% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday. At close, the currency settled at 279.17 for a gain of Re0.05 against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Volume on the all-share index increased to 486.94 million from 415.16 million recorded in the previous close.

The value of shares rose to Rs30.38 billion from Rs23.95 billion in the previous session.

B.O.Punjab was the volume leader with 59.15 million shares, followed by WorldCall Telecom with 30.02 million shares, and Citi Pharma Ltd with 21.95 million shares.

Shares of 447 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 264 registered an increase, 117 recorded a fall, while 66 remained unchanged.