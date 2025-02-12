AIRLINK 192.01 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (3.06%)
Pakistan

Hyderabad Zone: DG BISP visits field offices, Nashonama Centres

Published February 12, 2025 Updated February 12, 2025 08:12am

HYDERABAD: The Director General of Benazir Income Support Program Sindh, Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh has conducted surprise visits to various payment centres, dynamic registration centres, and Benazir Nashonama centres in Hyderabad zone.

The visit aimed to ensure transparency and efficiency in the distribution of quarterly stipends amongst deserving women and families.

During the visit, the Director General listened to the concerns of beneficiaries and issued on-the-spot instructions to resolve issues related to payment delays and deductions. He emphasized the importance of distribution of quarterly Benazir Income Support stipends and Taleemi Wazaif in a fair and transparent manner.

“The Benazir Income Support Program is committed to providing financial assistance to low-income families and promoting education and economic empowerment among women,” said Director General Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh. “We will not tolerate any irregularities or deductions from the stipends, and we will take all necessary steps to ensure that our benefits reach the most deserving and vulnerable segments of society.”

The Director General also instructed his officers to treat all beneficiaries with respect, kindness, and dignity. He visited various Nashonama centers and schools in Qasimabad, Latifabad, and Tando Muhammad Khan, where he interacted with children who are benefiting from the educational facilities.

