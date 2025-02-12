AIRLINK 192.01 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (3.06%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-12

Court announces to decide bail pleas of IK, Bushra this month

Fazal Sher Published 12 Feb, 2025 07:47am

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Tuesday, announced that it will decide Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s bail pleas in six cases and his wife Bushra Bibi in one case, this month.

District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, while hearing the cases, observed that he would decide Khan and his wife’s pre-arrest bail applications in six cases registered against him in Tarnol, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Ramna, and Secretariat police stations, and in one case against Bushra Bibi.

The judge asked defence counsel Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry to present your argument on pre-arrest applications during the next hearing. The court adjourned the hearing of the pre-arrest application till February 28.

The jail authorities did not submit its reply regarding marking attendance via video link. Chaudhry told the court that they are not marking the attendance of his client via video link.

Meanwhile, another court adjourned the hearing of a case registered against PTI chairman Barrister Gohar and others without proceedings.

Judicial magistrate Shehzad Khan adjourned the hearing of the case on March 3 without proceedings as arguments have not been present on the accused’s acquittal applications.

A case had been registered against Barrister Gohar and others at the Industrial Area police station for violation of Section 144.

