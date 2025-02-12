AIRLINK 191.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.34%)
Pakistan

Murad inaugurates National Bank Stadium

Published 12 Feb, 2025

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah officially inaugurated the newly upgraded National Bank Stadium, which has been enhanced in preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Representing President Asif Ali Zardari at the ceremony, the CM praised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for completing the renovations in record time.

The event was attended by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and several other dignitaries. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reaffirmed his government’s commitment to promoting sports in the city, saying, “The Sindh government is dedicated to providing top-notch facilities for sports activities in the city.”

He recalled previous efforts by the Sindh government, noting the upgrade of the National Stadium in 2018 to ensure it was fully equipped for Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches. He emphasised Karachi’s passion for cricket and assured that his government would continue to support the sport at all levels.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

