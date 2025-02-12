‘Pakistan-Iran friendship has its roots in hearts and minds of people’

KARACHI: The Consul General of Iran in Karachi, Hassan Noorian, has said the friendship between Pakistan and Iran is not merely diplomatic; it is rooted in the hearts and minds of the people.

“For centuries, our nations have been united by common cultural, religious, and social bonds,” he said in his welcome speech at a reception on the 46th Anniversary of the Victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran held at the Iranian Consulate in Karachi.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, former CM Syed Qaim Ali Shah, MQM leader Farooq Sattar, diplomats, businessmen, religious scholars and a large number of people from different walks of life attended the event.

Governor Sindh said Pakistan and Iran enjoy very close historic relations. He reaffirmed that all efforts are being made to increased bilateral trade between the two brotherly countries.

The Commander of Iranian Navy, Shahram Irani also spoke on this occasion and appreciated Pakistan Navy for holding “Aman Exercise 2025” and Aman Dialogue.

The Consul General said that geographically, Pakistan and Iran are neighbours, and share a border that stretches over 900 kilometres, allowing for a rich exchange of goods, ideas, and cultures. “Religiously, both are deeply connected by the values of Islam, and our shared faith has always served as a cornerstone for understanding and cooperation”, he said adding that culturally, Pakistan and Iran share a treasure trove of common heritage, including language, art, literature, and traditions.

Persian, a language that has had a profound influence on the culture of both nations, continues to be a source of intellectual and artistic exchange. “In recent years, we have witnessed increased cooperation in various fields, including energy, trade, and security. Our nations have continued to strengthen ties in key areas such as counter-terrorism efforts, border security, and regional stability.”

The Consul General reaffirmed that the Pakistan-Iran relationship is not just a partnership between two governments; it is a living, breathing connection between two peoples, two cultures, and two nations, bound together by common history and a shared commitment to a peaceful and prosperous future.

He appreciated all the people present in event to commemorate one of the most significant moments in the modern history of Iran, the 46th Anniversary of the Victory of the Islamic Revolution. “On this historic day, we reflect on the monumental events that led to the downfall of the Pahlavi monarchy, the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the birth of a new era in our nation’s history,” he said.

He said forty-six years ago, the Iranian people from all walks of life, from every corner of the country, raised their collective voice demanding freedom, justice, and independence. This victory was not just a political change; it was a social, cultural, and spiritual transformation.

The Iranian people, in their courageous pursuit of justice, envisioned a society that was governed by Islamic principles, where the dignity and rights of the individual were respected, where the voice of the people mattered, and where the government was accountable to the people, not to foreign powers, he said adding that the Islamic Republic that emerged was founded upon the values of Islamic justice, equality, and the right to self-rule, ideals that have shaped the path of our nation ever since.

“We have made significant strides in many areas, including education, healthcare, science and technology, and infrastructure, all while preserving our unique cultural identity”, he said.

“As we celebrate the 46th Anniversary of this historic revolution, we honour the legacy of those who fought for freedom and justice and renew our determination to continue building a prosperous, fair, and dignified society for all Iranians”, he added.

