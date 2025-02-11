AIRLINK 190.00 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.98%)
BOP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
CNERGY 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 37.82 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.19%)
FFL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
FLYNG 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.01%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.04%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.8%)
KOSM 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
MLCF 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.91%)
OGDC 203.40 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (1.21%)
PACE 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PAEL 39.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.58%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
PIBTL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.99%)
POWER 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.55%)
PPL 174.40 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (1.47%)
PRL 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.69%)
PTC 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.34%)
SEARL 106.75 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.51%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SSGC 36.19 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.43%)
SYM 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.6%)
TELE 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.62%)
TRG 66.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.27%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 11,868 Increased By 130.5 (1.11%)
BR30 35,138 Increased By 497.2 (1.44%)
KSE100 112,402 Increased By 1023.6 (0.92%)
KSE30 35,155 Increased By 357.4 (1.03%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 10, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 11 Feb, 2025 08:28am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • JCP approves 6 high court judges for Supreme Court

Read here for details.

  • UAE’s Gargash Group acquires majority stake in TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Read here for details.

  • Biafo Industries partners with Reko Diq Mining Company

Read here for details.

  • Engro Fertilizer posts Rs28.3bn profit in 2024

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan seeks details after vessel carrying 65 sinks off Libyan coast

Read here for details.

  • New all-time high: gold price per tola surges to record Rs303,000 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s remittance inflow at $3bn in January 2025, down 3.2% month-on-month

Read here for details.

  • Dr Zeelaf Munir elected as new PBC chairperson

Read here for details.

