Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

JCP approves 6 high court judges for Supreme Court

UAE’s Gargash Group acquires majority stake in TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Biafo Industries partners with Reko Diq Mining Company

Engro Fertilizer posts Rs28.3bn profit in 2024

Pakistan seeks details after vessel carrying 65 sinks off Libyan coast

New all-time high: gold price per tola surges to record Rs303,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s remittance inflow at $3bn in January 2025, down 3.2% month-on-month

Dr Zeelaf Munir elected as new PBC chairperson

