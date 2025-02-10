AIRLINK 186.50 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (0.85%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.14%)
CNERGY 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.75%)
FCCL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.88%)
FFL 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FLYNG 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
HUBC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.65%)
HUMNL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.47%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.26%)
KOSM 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
MLCF 42.97 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.66%)
OGDC 200.55 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.03%)
PACE 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.99%)
PIAHCLA 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.95%)
PPL 171.50 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.03%)
PRL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.5%)
PTC 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
SEARL 103.00 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.1%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SSGC 35.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
SYM 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.51%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TRG 67.20 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.63%)
WAVESAPP 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
BR100 11,714 Increased By 104.6 (0.9%)
BR30 34,470 Increased By 354.3 (1.04%)
KSE100 111,180 Increased By 857.1 (0.78%)
KSE30 34,692 Increased By 280.6 (0.82%)
Feb 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Biafo Industries partners with Reko Diq Mining Company

BR Web Desk Published 10 Feb, 2025 11:13am

Biafo Industries Limited (BIFO), a Pakistani explosives manufacturer, has inked a contract with the Reko Diq Mining Company (Private) Limited (RDMC) to provide blasting services.

The listed company shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“We are pleased to inform you that the company has signed a contract with the Reko Diq Mining Company (Private) Limited (RDMC) for blasting services (civil).

“This is a contract for supply of explosives and related civil blasting services for the pre-mining initial infrastructure development at the Reko Diq mining site,” read the notice.

BIFO started its commercial production on 01 July 1994 and is principally engaged in the manufacturing of commercial explosives and blasting accessories including detonators and other materials.

Reko Diq Mine is 50% owned by Canadian miner Barrack Gold, 25% by three federal state-owned enterprises (GHCL, OGDCL and PPL), 15% by Balochistan Government on a fully-funded basis and 10% by Balochistan on a free-carried basis.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Manara Minerals Investment Co. backed by the SSF (Saudi Sovereign Fund) has shown an interest in acquiring $1 billion shares in Reko Diq controlled by Barrick Gold Corporation.

Last week, Barrick Gold said that the overall proven and probable gold reserves jumped 23% to 17.4 million ounces at the end of 2024, lifted by its Reko Diq copper-gold project.

The company added 13 million ounces of gold to its probable reserves on an attributable basis following the completion of its feasibility study at Reko Diq.

Barrick considers the mine as one of the world’s largest underdeveloped copper-gold areas, with production expected to start by the end of 2028.

REKO DIQ PSX psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Barrick Gold PSX notice Reko Diq Mining Company BIAFO Industries Limited PSX listed companies Manara Minerals Investments

Comments

200 characters

Biafo Industries partners with Reko Diq Mining Company

Buying at bourse, KSE-100 gains over 950 points

All set for inking TRQs deals for rice with European Union

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Transfer of plots, commercial property: FED expected to be withdrawn

Engro Fertilizer posts Rs28.3bn profit in 2024

Oil climbs as investors weigh new US tariffs

UAE’s Gargash Group acquires majority stake in TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Pasha says concerned at current unemployment rate

Aurangzeb, UK diplomat discuss investment opportunities

Read more stories