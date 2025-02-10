AIRLINK 186.50 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (0.85%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.14%)
CNERGY 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.75%)
FCCL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.88%)
FFL 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FLYNG 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
HUBC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.65%)
HUMNL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.47%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.26%)
KOSM 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
MLCF 42.97 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.66%)
OGDC 200.55 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.03%)
PACE 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.99%)
PIAHCLA 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.95%)
PPL 171.50 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.03%)
PRL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.5%)
PTC 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
SEARL 103.00 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.1%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SSGC 35.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
SYM 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.51%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TRG 67.20 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.63%)
WAVESAPP 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
BR100 11,714 Increased By 104.6 (0.9%)
BR30 34,470 Increased By 354.3 (1.04%)
KSE100 111,180 Increased By 857.1 (0.78%)
KSE30 34,692 Increased By 280.6 (0.82%)
Feb 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance EFERT (Engro Fertilizers Limited) 216.51 Increased By ▲ 2.03%

Engro Fertilizer posts Rs28.3bn profit in 2024

BR Web Desk Published 10 Feb, 2025 11:37am

Engro Fertilizers Limited (EFERT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Engro Corporation Limited, posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs28.26 billion for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 8% as compared to Rs26.19 billion recorded 2023, showed the company’s consolidated financial results posted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

The profit translates into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs21.16 in 2024, in comparison to an EPS of Rs19.61 recorded in the same period of the previous year.

“This increase reflects efficiency unlocked through cost optimization and efficient plant management,” said the company.

The Board of Directors (BoD) of EFERT in its meeting held on February 07, also announced a final cash dividend for the year at Rs8 per share i.e. 80%. This is in addition to the interim cash dividend already paid at Rs13.5 per share i.e. 135%.

On a consolidated basis, Engro Fertilizers’ revenue grew by nearly 15% to Rs256.68 billion in 2024 from Rs223.7 billion in 2023.

Engro Fertilizers’ earnings stand at Rs1.6bn in 2QCY24, up 57% YoY

The company attributed higher sales revenue to an increase in urea price.

However, despite the increase in revenue, the fertilizer manufacturer’s gross profit declined meagerly to Rs72.28 billion as compared to Rs72.3 billion. This was due to a 22% YoY jump in cost of sales during 2024.

As a result, the profit margin reduced to 28.2% in 2024, down from 32.3% in the preceding year.

EFERT’s selling and administrative expenses increased by 28% to reach Rs22.61 billion in 2024, as compared to Rs17.63 billion in 2023.

In 2024, the company gained Rs1.2 billion under the head of allowance on subsidy receivable from the government, compared to a loss of Rs2.44 billion registered in 2023.

Consequently, the company posted a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs45.15 billion in 2024, a decrease of 9%.

During the period, the company paid Rs16.89 billion in taxes in 2024, far lower than Rs23.5 billion in 2023.

PSX EPS Engro Corporation psx companies profit after tax Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Engro fertilizer profit before tax PSX notice PSX stocks PSX notices PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

Engro Fertilizer posts Rs28.3bn profit in 2024

Buying at bourse, KSE-100 gains over 950 points

All set for inking TRQs deals for rice with European Union

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Transfer of plots, commercial property: FED expected to be withdrawn

Biafo Industries partners with Reko Diq Mining Company

Oil climbs as investors weigh new US tariffs

UAE’s Gargash Group acquires majority stake in TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Pasha says concerned at current unemployment rate

Aurangzeb, UK diplomat discuss investment opportunities

Read more stories