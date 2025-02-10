Engro Fertilizer posts Rs28.3bn profit in 2024

Engro Fertilizers Limited (EFERT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Engro Corporation Limited, posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs28.26 billion for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 8% as compared to Rs26.19 billion recorded 2023, showed the company’s consolidated financial results posted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

The profit translates into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs21.16 in 2024, in comparison to an EPS of Rs19.61 recorded in the same period of the previous year.

“This increase reflects efficiency unlocked through cost optimization and efficient plant management,” said the company.

The Board of Directors (BoD) of EFERT in its meeting held on February 07, also announced a final cash dividend for the year at Rs8 per share i.e. 80%. This is in addition to the interim cash dividend already paid at Rs13.5 per share i.e. 135%.

On a consolidated basis, Engro Fertilizers’ revenue grew by nearly 15% to Rs256.68 billion in 2024 from Rs223.7 billion in 2023.

The company attributed higher sales revenue to an increase in urea price.

However, despite the increase in revenue, the fertilizer manufacturer’s gross profit declined meagerly to Rs72.28 billion as compared to Rs72.3 billion. This was due to a 22% YoY jump in cost of sales during 2024.

As a result, the profit margin reduced to 28.2% in 2024, down from 32.3% in the preceding year.

EFERT’s selling and administrative expenses increased by 28% to reach Rs22.61 billion in 2024, as compared to Rs17.63 billion in 2023.

In 2024, the company gained Rs1.2 billion under the head of allowance on subsidy receivable from the government, compared to a loss of Rs2.44 billion registered in 2023.

Consequently, the company posted a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs45.15 billion in 2024, a decrease of 9%.

During the period, the company paid Rs16.89 billion in taxes in 2024, far lower than Rs23.5 billion in 2023.