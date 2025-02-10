AIRLINK 186.31 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.75%)
Dr Zeelaf Munir elected as new PBC chairperson

BR Web Desk Published February 10, 2025 Updated February 10, 2025 07:38pm

Dr Zeelaf Munir, Managing Director & CEO of English Biscuit Manufacturers, was elected as the new chairperson of the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) for a tenure of 18 months, according to a statement on Monday.

She has succeeded Shabbir Diwan, CEO of Gatron (Industries) Limited. Shabbir was elected as the PBC chairperson in August 2023.

“The Board of Directors of the Pakistan Business Council in its meeting of February 7th, 2025, elected Dr Zeelaf Munir as its new chairperson for a tenure of 18 months,” the statement read.

As per the details, Dr Zeelaf previously served as the vice chairperson of PBC.

“It is an honor to lead the Pakistan Business Council at such a crucial time for the economy. PBC has always been at the forefront of advocating policies that drive sustainable business growth, enhance exports, and strengthen Pakistan’s industrial and manufacturing capabilities,” Zeelaf Munir was quoted as saying in the statement.

“I look forward to working alongside industry leaders to further these goals and contribute to a stronger economic future for Pakistan,” she added.

The board also elected Mr Ziad Bashir, CEO of Gul Ahmed Textiles as the vice chairman.

The directors elected to the Board of Directors of the PBC to serve for three years were Mr Abdul Samad Dawood, Mr Azam Faruque, Mr Danish A Lakhani, Mr Mohamedali R Habib, Mr Mohammad Ali Tabba, Mr Muhammad Arif Habib, Mr Rizwan Diwan, Ms Saira Awan Malik, Mr Samir Chinoy, Mr Syed Hyder Ali, Mr Taimur Dawood, Mr Yousaf Hussain, Mr Ziad Bashir and Dr Zeelaf Munir.

The PBC is a pan-sectoral business advocacy body composed of over a hundred leading private sector companies, including national and multinationals.

