Sindh govt to auction 106 used vehicles on 27th

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday announced to auction 106 used official vehicles on February 27, 2025 to generate revenue for incoming provincial budget 2025-26.

The auction will be held at DMC West Ground Clifton at 10 am. The approval was granted by Sindh government to auction these vehicles.

The vehicles which will be presented for bidding include: Suzuki Mehran; Suzuki Margalla; Nissan Sunny; Toyota Corolla; Nissan City; Suzuki Cultus; Suzuki Khyber; Mitsubishi Lancer; Suzuki Baleno; Suzuki Alto; Suzuki Ravi; Suzuki Swift; Pajero; Mazda; Honda Civic; and Mitsubishi Proton.