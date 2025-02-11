AIRLINK 189.69 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (1.81%)
BOP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
CNERGY 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.86%)
FFL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FLYNG 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
HUBC 131.61 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.79%)
HUMNL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.41%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.25%)
KOSM 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.34%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.57%)
OGDC 203.50 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.26%)
PACE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.32%)
PAEL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
PIBTL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.91%)
POWER 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.55%)
PPL 174.48 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.51%)
PRL 35.07 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.04%)
PTC 22.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.16%)
SEARL 106.95 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.7%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SSGC 36.53 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.4%)
SYM 17.77 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TELE 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.37%)
TRG 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.27%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 11,868 Increased By 130.5 (1.11%)
BR30 35,138 Increased By 497.2 (1.44%)
KSE100 112,402 Increased By 1023.6 (0.92%)
KSE30 35,155 Increased By 357.4 (1.03%)
Feb 11, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-02-11

Sindh govt to auction 106 used vehicles on 27th

NNI Published February 11, 2025 Updated February 11, 2025 08:04am

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday announced to auction 106 used official vehicles on February 27, 2025 to generate revenue for incoming provincial budget 2025-26.

The auction will be held at DMC West Ground Clifton at 10 am. The approval was granted by Sindh government to auction these vehicles.

The vehicles which will be presented for bidding include: Suzuki Mehran; Suzuki Margalla; Nissan Sunny; Toyota Corolla; Nissan City; Suzuki Cultus; Suzuki Khyber; Mitsubishi Lancer; Suzuki Baleno; Suzuki Alto; Suzuki Ravi; Suzuki Swift; Pajero; Mazda; Honda Civic; and Mitsubishi Proton.

Sindh Government cars auto sector auction used vehicles

