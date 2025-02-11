Allegations by IK aimed at evading accountability: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has stated that Imran Khan’s allegations are part of his ongoing campaign to evade accountability and incite political instability.

He emphasized that all constitutional amendments undergo a democratic process, the PTI founder’s accusations against judges are misleading, the PTI founder himself rose to power in 2018 amid allegations of electoral engineering.

Reacting to the PTI founder’s open letter to the Army Chief, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the PTI founder had used Saqib Nisar during his tenure.

He lamented that former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar acted like a party worker to the PTI founder, the public has not forgotten the Imran Khan-Saqib Nisar nexus to this day; the extent to which Saqib Nisar served the PTI was unprecedented in Pakistan’s history.

He stated that after losing public support, the PTI founders are attempting to discredit the democratic process. During his tenure, he sought to exert undue influence on the judiciary, his current complaints are hypocritical.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that defaming state institutions for personal political gain is both irresponsible and detrimental to national stability, adding the PTI founders should respect democratic institutions and refrain from spreading false narratives.

