AIRLINK 190.00 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.98%)
BOP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
CNERGY 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 37.82 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.19%)
FFL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
FLYNG 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
HUBC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.01%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.04%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.8%)
KOSM 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
MLCF 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.91%)
OGDC 203.40 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (1.21%)
PACE 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PAEL 39.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.58%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
PIBTL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.99%)
POWER 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.55%)
PPL 174.40 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (1.47%)
PRL 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.69%)
PTC 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.34%)
SEARL 106.75 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.51%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SSGC 36.19 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.43%)
SYM 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.6%)
TELE 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.62%)
TRG 66.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.27%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 11,846 Increased By 108.2 (0.92%)
BR30 35,060 Increased By 419.6 (1.21%)
KSE100 112,344 Increased By 965.7 (0.87%)
KSE30 35,139 Increased By 341.7 (0.98%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-11

Allegations by IK aimed at evading accountability: Sharjeel

Press Release Published February 11, 2025 Updated February 11, 2025 08:10am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has stated that Imran Khan’s allegations are part of his ongoing campaign to evade accountability and incite political instability.

He emphasized that all constitutional amendments undergo a democratic process, the PTI founder’s accusations against judges are misleading, the PTI founder himself rose to power in 2018 amid allegations of electoral engineering.

Reacting to the PTI founder’s open letter to the Army Chief, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the PTI founder had used Saqib Nisar during his tenure.

He lamented that former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar acted like a party worker to the PTI founder, the public has not forgotten the Imran Khan-Saqib Nisar nexus to this day; the extent to which Saqib Nisar served the PTI was unprecedented in Pakistan’s history.

He stated that after losing public support, the PTI founders are attempting to discredit the democratic process. During his tenure, he sought to exert undue influence on the judiciary, his current complaints are hypocritical.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that defaming state institutions for personal political gain is both irresponsible and detrimental to national stability, adding the PTI founders should respect democratic institutions and refrain from spreading false narratives.

