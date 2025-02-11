AIRLINK 190.00 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.98%)
JI Karachi blames PPP govt over heavy traffic violations

Published 11 Feb, 2025

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami’s Karachi Chief, Monem Zafar on Monday held the Pakistan People’s Party’s government responsible for the rising casualties caused by heavy traffic violations in the city.

Speaking to the media after visiting the grieving family of a recent victim, 20-year-old Hasnain, Monem expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss and offered condolences. He criticized the authorities for failing to enforce regulations, allowing dumpers and other heavy vehicles to operate freely in violation of scheduled restrictions.

Monem Zafar pointed out that a court ruling had explicitly barred heavy traffic movement within city limits from 7 am to 11 pm; yet the Sindh government and law enforcement agencies had failed to implement the directive. “Instead of taking concrete action, provincial ministers, the mayor, and police officials are merely issuing statements,” he lamented.

