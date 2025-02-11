Gaza situation: Pakistan, KSA agree to convene OIC FMs’ moot

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have agreed on Monday to urgently convene an extraordinary OIC meeting of foreign ministers to discuss the developments relating to Gaza.

The development comes after Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke with Foreign Minister of KSA Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

Strongly condemning Israeli prime minister’s irresponsible and provocative remarks, the DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as unflinching support to the Palestinian cause.

Saudi FM thanked the DPM/FM for Pakistan’s consistent and time-tested support to the sanctity and inviolability of the Kingdom.

The KSA appreciates the condemnation, disapproval and total rejection announced by the brotherly countries towards what Benjamin Netanyahu stated regarding the displacement of the Palestinian people from their land and the Kingdom values the positions that emphasize the centrality of the Palestinian issue to the Arab and Muslim countries.

