Climate-related challenges: Pakistan for enhanced regional collaboration

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has called for enhanced regional collaboration in tackling climate-related challenges, saying regional cooperation in addressing climate change challenges of disaster management and climate change adaptation.

Speaking at a training programme on “Disaster Management and Climate Change Adaptation” held here at the National Centre for Rural Development (NCRD), Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam reiterated the importance of supporting member countries through knowledge sharing, capacity building, and fostering innovative solutions to promote sustainable development.

The training programme was organised by Akhtar Hameed Khan, National Centre for Rural Development (AHKNCRD) and African-Asian Journal of Rural Development (AARDO).

Moreover, she commended the efforts of NCRD for its contribution to the cause of rural development and poverty alleviation in Pakistan and other AARDO member countries through collaboration with AARDO.

Khurshid hoped that the training programme would equip participants with the knowledge and skills needed to implement effective disaster management and climate adaptation strategies in their respective countries.

The Director General (DG) of NCRD, Israr Mohammad Khan, welcomed the delegates from AARDO member countries, delegates of the diplomatic corps and other dignitaries and commended the efforts of AARDO officials, especially Dr Manoj Nardeosingh, secretary general AARDO, for organising this event in Pakistan.

Israr Mohammad Khan highlighted how AARDO member countries, including Pakistan, were increasingly vulnerable to climate change impacts, underscoring the urgent need for robust disaster management strategies and collaborative adaptation measures to build resilience.

He also emphasised the importance of equipping stakeholders with knowledge and tools to effectively address the challenges of disaster management and climate change adaptation.

Khan expressed a strong presumption that the training workshop, complemented by in-house sessions and field visits, would provide profound insights to the participants and experts from the member countries.

He expressed gratitude to AARDO for its support and extended appreciation to the participants from member countries, hoping that they embark to deepen their understanding of disaster management and climate change adaptation.

International participants from 13 AARDO member countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Gambia, Ghana, Jordan, Kenya, Malaysia, Namibia, Oman, Palestine, Sri Lanka, Syria, and Zambia, are attending this training programme which will conclude on February 16.

