FSA helps in sharp increase of TP consignments

KARACHI: The volume of transshipment (TP) consignments have shown drastic growth following the implementation of the Faceless Assessment System (FSA), with volumes jumping from 15,335 in November 2024 to 23,187 in January 2025, marking an unprecedented increase of over 50 percent.

The impact of FSA became particularly evident during its full enforcement period from December 16, 2024, to January 31, 2025, when over 33,960 Goods Declarations (GDs) were processed for TP consignments.

This represents a substantial 33 percent increase in just the first 45 days of FSA implementation, compared to the pre-FSA period of November 1 to December 15, 2024, which recorded 25,538 consignments.

Lahore emerged as the primary beneficiary of this surge, with TP consignments rising from 8,867 in November to 12,265 in December, and further climbing to 13,512 in January 2025. This represents a remarkable 50 percent increase compared to November’s figures.

Perhaps the most striking growth was observed in the Upper and Lower Dir regions, where volumes experienced an extraordinary surge. Upper Dir’s TP consignments skyrocketed from just 7 in November to 207 TP consignments in January, while Lower Dir saw an increase from 6 to 188 TP consignments during the same period.

Other major cities also witnessed significant growth, with Peshawar recording a dramatic 137 percent increase to 1,963 TP consignments, and Swat experiencing a 93 percent rise to 805 TP consignments in January, compared to November figures. Notably, most TP consignments fall within the 11 to 20 percent customs duty bracket, indicating a consistent pattern in the type of goods being transported.

