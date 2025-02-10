AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
FFL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.31%)
FLYNG 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.57%)
HUBC 126.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.07%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
MLCF 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
OGDC 198.51 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.57%)
PACE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.73%)
PTC 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
SEARL 101.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.17%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-10

FSA helps in sharp increase of TP consignments

Muhammad Ali Published 10 Feb, 2025 05:35am

KARACHI: The volume of transshipment (TP) consignments have shown drastic growth following the implementation of the Faceless Assessment System (FSA), with volumes jumping from 15,335 in November 2024 to 23,187 in January 2025, marking an unprecedented increase of over 50 percent.

The TP data for the last three months (November, December, and January) revealed that the volume of TP consignments, which stood at 15335 consignments in November 2024, jumped to 23187 consignments in January 2025, showing over 50 percent growth.

The impact of FSA became particularly evident during its full enforcement period from December 16, 2024, to January 31, 2025, when over 33,960 Goods Declarations (GDs) were processed for TP consignments.

Goods declaration processing: ‘Faceless assessment system reduces time’

This represents a substantial 33 percent increase in just the first 45 days of FSA implementation, compared to the pre-FSA period of November 1 to December 15, 2024, which recorded 25,538 consignments.

Lahore emerged as the primary beneficiary of this surge, with TP consignments rising from 8,867 in November to 12,265 in December, and further climbing to 13,512 in January 2025. This represents a remarkable 50 percent increase compared to November’s figures.

Perhaps the most striking growth was observed in the Upper and Lower Dir regions, where volumes experienced an extraordinary surge. Upper Dir’s TP consignments skyrocketed from just 7 in November to 207 TP consignments in January, while Lower Dir saw an increase from 6 to 188 TP consignments during the same period.

Other major cities also witnessed significant growth, with Peshawar recording a dramatic 137 percent increase to 1,963 TP consignments, and Swat experiencing a 93 percent rise to 805 TP consignments in January, compared to November figures. Notably, most TP consignments fall within the 11 to 20 percent customs duty bracket, indicating a consistent pattern in the type of goods being transported.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Goods Declarations transshipment Faceless Customs Assessment System transshipment consignments

Comments

200 characters

FSA helps in sharp increase of TP consignments

Tax policy for cotton sector: FBR asked to seek viewpoint of IMF

Transfer of plots, commercial property: FED expected to be withdrawn

Pasha says concerned at current unemployment rate

Aurangzeb, UK diplomat discuss investment opportunities

Another member seeks deferment of JCP meeting

Pakistan condemns Israeli PM’s statement

KP advisor says concerned at ‘discrepancies’ in surplus budget

Pakistan says IMF mission will visit to assess governance, corruption risks

PM Shehbaz to embark on 2-day visit to UAE on Monday

Read more stories