AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
FFL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.31%)
FLYNG 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.57%)
HUBC 126.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.07%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
MLCF 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
OGDC 198.51 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.57%)
PACE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.73%)
PTC 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
SEARL 101.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.17%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-10

KPK too stands against PTI’s politics of chaos: Azma

Recorder Report Published 10 Feb, 2025 05:35am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari, has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also rejected the politics of chaos and violence propagated by the PTI founder. She emphasized that not a single PTI supporter came out from any district of Punjab.

Gandapur, as per his usual behaviour, attempted to please the PTI founder through indecent tactics but failed.

She further stated that despite the misuse of government resources and forcing government employees to attend rallies, PTI could not gather even 5,000 people. Those who did come forward deliberately got themselves arrested just to score points in front of their leader.

The Punjab Information Minister added that Junaid Akbar has miserably failed in his first test. After the failed rebellions of May 9 and November 26, the nation has grown weary of PTI’s protest politics.

The youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also realized that while the youth in Punjab are receiving electric bikes and scholarships, they too deserve the same. She assured that Maryam Nawaz will soon announce scholarships for the children of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well.

Azma Bokhari further stated that the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) envisions the country’s development and prosperity. Under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan is once again emerging as a strong nation on the world map.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KP PTI Azma Bokhari Punjab Information Minister

Comments

200 characters

KPK too stands against PTI’s politics of chaos: Azma

Tax policy for cotton sector: FBR asked to seek viewpoint of IMF

Transfer of plots, commercial property: FED expected to be withdrawn

Pasha says concerned at current unemployment rate

Aurangzeb, UK diplomat discuss investment opportunities

Another member seeks deferment of JCP meeting

FSA helps in sharp increase of TP consignments

Pakistan condemns Israeli PM’s statement

KP advisor says concerned at ‘discrepancies’ in surplus budget

Pakistan says IMF mission will visit to assess governance, corruption risks

PM Shehbaz to embark on 2-day visit to UAE on Monday

Read more stories