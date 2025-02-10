KP Govt to launch motor vehicle registration campaign

PESHAWAR: KP Minister for Excise & Taxation, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman has directed the Excise & Taxation Officers (ETOs) to launch a vehicles’ registration campaign.

Presiding over a monthly revenue review meeting of the Excise & Taxation Department, he further directed for starting a public awareness campaign to attract motorists to instead of registering vehicles in other provinces by paying more money, register vehicles in your province with less money and easy procedures.

On this occasion, details were presented regarding the monthly revenue and performance of the respective districts of all the ETOs.

The ETOs were directed that the vehicles’ showroom owners should be into confidence and persuade to get the unregistered vehicles registered in their province and avoid wastage of time and money.

He said that all the unregistered vehicles plying on the roads should be taken into possession and their owners should be issued standing orders to get their vehicles registered in their province as soon as possible.

Provincial Minister Khaleeq-ur-Rehman expressed his satisfaction regarding the improvement of the overall performance, but strongly urged those ETO districts that have not met the set goals to not only take serious steps to achieve these goals, but also to collect more revenue from these goals, because there are potentials for more revenue than these goals in all districts.

The Provincial Minister urged the Secretary Excise that the ETOs which lack staff should be filled from other districts. Apart from this, he also emphasized increase in the target of revenue collection. He said that tax collected from the people is paid back through utilization on welfare and development of the people.

