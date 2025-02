ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has left for Lisbon, Portugal on Sunday. The President will meet His Highness Prince Rahim al-Hussaini Aga Khan V, to extend his condolences on the passing away of late Prince Karim al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV.

During the visit President Zardari will also meet President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

