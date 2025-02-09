AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
Pakistan

2025-02-09

JI Karachi stages protest demo outside ECP office

Recorder Report Published 09 Feb, 2025 02:43am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi staged a large protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sindh office on Saturday, marking the anniversary of what it calls the “rigged 2024 elections.” The demonstration was part of a nationwide “Black Day” observance, following an appeal by JI’s Central Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman.

Addressing the protesters, JI Karachi Chief, Munem Zafar strongly condemned what he described as “establishment-sponsored rigging” and vowed to resist what he termed as the “products of form 47.” He reiterated the party’s demand for a judicial commission to investigate electoral fraud based on Form 45.

He accused authorities of manipulating election results to deprive people of Karachi of their true mandate. He claimed that on February 8, 2024, election results were altered overnight, subverting the public’s will. “Elections in this country have become a puppet show, where winners are turned into losers through electoral terrorism,” he said.

He also pointed to the January 15, 2023 local government elections in Karachi, asserting that despite JI receiving record-high votes, the results were changed under the cover of darkness to favor opponents. He alleged that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was handed the mayoral office through blatant electoral fraud.

The JI leader criticized the current administration, holding it responsible for deteriorating conditions in Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

