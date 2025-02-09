Default averted, says minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal Saturday said the country has been saved from default through tireless efforts and political sacrifice.

While addressing a special ceremony in Islamabad in connection with the “Day of Development and Progress”, he said the “Uraan Pakistan” programme aims to make Pakistan a prosperous nation by 2047.

He revealed plan to send 200,000 youth to China annually for training in information technology.

He said the government is also focusing on the agriculture sector, with 1,000 agriculture researchers set to travel to China next month for specialised training to drive a green revolution in Pakistan.

He also highlighted ongoing efforts to make the energy sector more efficient, affordable, and sustainable through the introduction of green energy.

The minister further outlined the goal to boost the country’s exports to 100 billion dollars in the shortest time possible.

