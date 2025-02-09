AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
FFL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.31%)
FLYNG 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.57%)
HUBC 126.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.07%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
MLCF 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
OGDC 198.51 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.57%)
PACE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.73%)
PTC 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
SEARL 101.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.17%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-09

Default averted, says minister

Recorder Report Published 09 Feb, 2025 02:43am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal Saturday said the country has been saved from default through tireless efforts and political sacrifice.

While addressing a special ceremony in Islamabad in connection with the “Day of Development and Progress”, he said the “Uraan Pakistan” programme aims to make Pakistan a prosperous nation by 2047.

He revealed plan to send 200,000 youth to China annually for training in information technology.

He said the government is also focusing on the agriculture sector, with 1,000 agriculture researchers set to travel to China next month for specialised training to drive a green revolution in Pakistan.

He also highlighted ongoing efforts to make the energy sector more efficient, affordable, and sustainable through the introduction of green energy.

The minister further outlined the goal to boost the country’s exports to 100 billion dollars in the shortest time possible.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ahsan iqbal

Comments

200 characters

Default averted, says minister

‘26th Amendment to stay until withdrawn by parliament’

Nepra facing multiple pleas against rise in Discos’ security deposit

H1 budget deficit 1.2pc of GDP

Salaried individuals: FTO tells FBR to scale back checks on telco-issued certificates

Housing finance project implementation on track: WB

PD set to clear ethanol-blending policy draft

Trade & investment: Jam engaged in strategic meetings with KSA leaders

‘FBR can’t take coercive measures without due process’

Book-building on 17-18th: Barkat Frisian’s IPO set to raise Rs1.23bn

SCBAP chief calls on CJP, endorses appointments, transfers

Read more stories