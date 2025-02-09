AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
FFL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.31%)
FLYNG 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.57%)
HUBC 126.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.07%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
MLCF 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
OGDC 198.51 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.57%)
PACE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.73%)
PTC 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
SEARL 101.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.17%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-09

Mian Zahid underscores importance of IMF, EU reviews

Recorder Report Published 09 Feb, 2025 02:43am

KARACHI: The Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President of Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, President of All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board Mian Zahid Hussain said that the government will have to deal with the IMF and GSP Plus reviews in the next few months.

He said the IMF review is necessary for the country’s economy, while the EU review is necessary to save exports.

Mian Zahid said that the IMF mission, which will review the overall economic situation and the implementation of its conditions, is expected by the end of this month or early next month. He said that IMF experts will likely have reservations about the failure to achieve privatization and tax targets. Still, Pakistan will get a $1 billion tranche after some assurances.

He said that the IMF would likely emphasise economic stability while discouraging rapid economic growth because it has resulted in a crisis whenever such an attempt has been made.

He said that after the IMF review, the second big challenge will be the European Union’s review of the GSP Plus facility, which has troubled industrialists.

Pakistan received this facility in 2014, after which exports increased by more than 100 percent. In 2023, this facility was extended until 2027. However, some time ago, the European Union announced its review.

He observed that in the event of a negative review by the European Union delegation, the textile sector would be in crisis, and its investments would be at risk.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI Mian Zahid Hussain

Comments

200 characters

Mian Zahid underscores importance of IMF, EU reviews

‘26th Amendment to stay until withdrawn by parliament’

Nepra facing multiple pleas against rise in Discos’ security deposit

H1 budget deficit 1.2pc of GDP

Salaried individuals: FTO tells FBR to scale back checks on telco-issued certificates

Housing finance project implementation on track: WB

PD set to clear ethanol-blending policy draft

Trade & investment: Jam engaged in strategic meetings with KSA leaders

‘FBR can’t take coercive measures without due process’

Book-building on 17-18th: Barkat Frisian’s IPO set to raise Rs1.23bn

SCBAP chief calls on CJP, endorses appointments, transfers

Read more stories