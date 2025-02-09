AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
Markets Print 2025-02-09

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 09 Feb, 2025 02:43am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday, (February 08, 2025)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 07-02-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        17,800        285        18,085        18,285       -200/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           19,076        305        19,381        19,596       -215/-
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cotton

