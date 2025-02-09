Govt working on agri uplift of Potohar

LAHORE: The Punjab government is developing a transformation plan for the agricultural development of the Potohar region.

Secretary Agriculture, Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, said this while chairing a special meeting at the Commissioner Office, Rawalpindi.

The meeting reviewed the current situation of wheat and other crops in light of the prevailing weather conditions.

Participants included Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Muhammad Amir Khattak, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Rawalpindi Nabeel Sindhu, and other officials while Deputy Commissioners from Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, and Murree—Rao Atif Raza, Qurat-ul-Ain Malik, Meesam Abbas, and Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi—joined the meeting via video link.

The Secretary Agriculture stated that public representatives and other stakeholders will be taken on board to prepare the transformation plan. He further added that the total cultivable land in Rawalpindi division exceeds 2.5 million acres, with wheat cultivated on over 1.5 million acres this year. Other than a partial area, the wheat crop’s condition in Rawalpindi division is satisfactory.

