CTD arrests 15 terrorists of banned outfit

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Punjab foiled a major terrorist plan by arresting 15 terrorists belonging to a banned organization during operations in different areas of Punjab. One terrorist of Fitna-ul-Khawarij was also arrested from Lahore along with explosives.

According to the sources, the CTD conducted 143 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 142 suspects were questioned and 15 terrorists were arrested along with arms, explosives and other prohibited materials.

The arrested terrorists include Mudassar Khan, Sajjad Ahmed, Ashiq, Ajmal Khan, Ijaz, Isa Khan, etc. He further said that the terrorists are affiliated with Fitna Khawarij and other organizations. He said that these terrorists were arrested during intelligence-based operations in Lahore, Sialkot, Gujarat, Attock, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Jhang, Mianwali, and Chiniot. Explosives weighing 430 grams, six detonators, 18 feet safety fuse wire, one IED bomb, pamphlets of banned organization, 75 magazine and Rs 14350 cash were recovered from the possession of terrorists.

The sources said that the terrorists had planned to target important buildings in Lahore and other cities. He added that 15 cases have been registered against the arrested terrorists and further investigation is being carried out. They said that during the current week, 1498 combing operations were also conducted with the cooperation of local police and security agencies, 64511 people were checked, 556 suspects were arrested, 387 FIRs were registered and 404 recoveries were made.

