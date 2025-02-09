Gilani for regional cooperation & collective strategies

LAHORE: The two-day Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) South-East Asia Regions Joint Conference concluded on Friday with the adoption of the historic Lahore Charter. The Charter, presented by Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, underscores the collective commitment of parliamentary leaders from across the region to strengthen democracy, promote inclusive growth, and advance sustainable development.

The conference, hosted by the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab in Lahore, brought together Speakers, Presiding Officers, and Delegates from CPA branches across Asia and South-East Asia.

The Lahore Charter serves as a roadmap for addressing pressing regional challenges, including climate change, socio-economic disparities, and the impact of rapid technological transformation.

Acting President of Pakistan, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, was the guest of honour at the closing ceremony. He highlighted the significance of addressing climate change, pollution, technological advancements, and comprehensive social and economic development. Gilani emphasized that these challenges require regional cooperation and a collective approach.

Gilani commended the conference’s success, noting that it brought together over 100 distinguished delegates, 12 speakers, 4 deputy speakers, and representatives from 22 legislatures in Malaysia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. He emphasized the importance of cooperative governance, highlighting its necessity for fulfilling the aspirations of marginalized and vulnerable populations.

The Acting President praised the efforts of CPA Secretary-General, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, stating that their leadership and efforts made the conference’s success possible. He discussed the key issues addressed during the conference, including climate change, pollution, technological advancements, and comprehensive social and economic development.

Gilani stressed that these challenges require regional cooperation and collective strategies, rather than being limited to national borders. He emphasized the significance of health and education, calling them the foundation of a fair and prosperous society. The Acting President also highlighted the urgent need for action to address climate change and technological advancements.

Gilani advocated for empowering local governments, noting that they connect people directly to decision-makers, improve accountability, and provide opportunities for diverse voices to be heard. He urged parliamentarians to reduce differences and create laws that cater to the needs of the people, promoting sustainable governance.

On the second day of the CPA Conference, Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq shed light on the issues and solutions related to the local government system. He stated that the biggest challenge facing the local government system is the lack of continuity. He mentioned that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif initiated efforts to improve the local government system within her first month in office.

Under the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister, the local government system has been extended to the village level in Punjab. The province now collects 60 tons of waste daily, whereas in the past, only 14 to 15 tons were collected. A “Suthra Programme” has also been launched for cleanliness in rural areas.

During the second session of the conference, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan and Chairman Public Accounts Committee Syed Ali Haider Gilani also addressed the participants.

Gilani emphasized that strengthening the local government system is a critical need of the time. He described the local government system as the best nursery for democracy, where leadership emerges.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab stated that the local government system brings improvement to the lives of ordinary citizens. He highlighted that Karachi’s revenue has been tripled, and quotas have been allocated for transgender individuals, youth, women, and minorities in the Karachi Metropolitan City.

