Joint CPA Conference: Marriyum highlights initiatives taken by Punjab govt

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday highlighted the initiatives taken by the incumbent provincial government to make the province clean and green.

She was addressing the first Joint CPA Conference on “climate change and sustainable cities: legislative action for clean air and resilient urban living” held in Lahore. She also congratulated the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly for organizing the conference on environmental protection.

She said Maryam Nawaz Sharif is leading the vision for climate change and environmental sustainability, urging collective efforts to safeguard human lives.

This era marks a paradigm shift in environmental policy, and following successful implementations in two districts, comprehensive solid waste management planning is now being extended to all districts. Environmental policymaking was a challenge, but under CM Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, a climate change resilience policy was formulated within a year. Investments were made in green technology, and traditional petrol transport is being converted to eco-friendly alternatives.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) crisis in Punjab is being addressed through a structured three-month plan, including policy formulation, legislation, monitoring, and surveillance, followed by execution. For the first time, a multi-sectoral approach has been adopted, ensuring inter-departmental collaboration. All brick kilns have been integrated into a central control room and equipped with drone cameras and QR codes, successfully transitioning to zigzag technology. Additionally, small industries are receiving Rs2 billion in financial assistance for installing emission control systems, she added.

To tackle plastic pollution, she further said the government has implemented a zero-tolerance policy and banned plastic bags below 75 microns following an extensive three-month awareness campaign. Local farmers are being provided with super seeders at a 60% subsidy to discourage the burning of crop residues. Lahore Division is being transitioned to electric transport under the Punjab Green Clean Programme.

The number of hospital admissions has decreased by 11%, with 90,000 fewer patients being reported. To address cross-border environmental concerns, Pakistan has officially reached out to India for climate diplomacy, the minister claimed.

To ensure public participation, collection and waste management centers have been established at union council levels. Green infrastructure and scholarship programs are being integrated into the curriculum to develop future environmental experts. The e-mapping of industries and brick kilns has been completed, and monitoring is being carried out via the Eco-Watch app.

The Environmental Protection Department (EPA) has been digitized, incorporating modern technological advancements. By December, 30 air quality monitors had been installed, with another 30 set to be completed next month, bringing Punjab closer to its 100 AQI monitor target.

For smog prevention, the province initiated legal reforms, a multi-sectoral action plan, department upgrades, afforestation projects, and a climate resilience policy. The Punjab government mobilized all departments to enforce the smog-season action plan.

Electric charging stations are being set up at metro bus stations, while three-wheelers and two-wheelers are being retrofitted with eco-friendly technology. Battery stations are being established, and subsidized loans are being offered for green technology adoption.

A modern solid waste management system has been introduced in Mehmood Booti, and all environmental frameworks are being aligned with legal standards. Under Plant for Pakistan, housing societies must obtain a Green NOC before tree-cutting, and 40% green space has been made mandatory, she added.

