Punjab CM Maryam heaps praise on father Nawaz, PM Shehbaz

Recorder Report Published 09 Feb, 2025 02:43am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed gratitude and paid tribute to President Pakistan Muslim League-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the completion of one year of holding general elections in the country.

She said, “The vision of Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the journey of progress and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif are remarkable.”

She added, “Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif deserves congratulations for making the impossible possible despite economic difficulties and political instability.” She highlighted, “Increase in exports, up surge in remittances and dip in inflation are tantamount to economic miracle.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Pakistan was the biggest event of the decade.” She added, “The country’s economy is taking off better with the reduction of interest rates and current account deficit.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Pakistan Stock Exchange has become the region’s fastest growing revenue market.”

She added, “It has been proved that economy develops, and people prosper only during the PML-N tenure.” She underscored, “improvement in Pakistan’s economy will bring prosperity to the poor segments of society.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “Punjab is the only province where inflation rate in food and beverages is low.” She added, “Farmers and common people are feeling the coming days of progress and prosperity.”

