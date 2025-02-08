AIRLINK 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.11%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-08

Bilawal stresses strong people-to-people ties between Pakistan, US

INP Published 08 Feb, 2025 06:30am

WASHINGTON: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday stated that the people-to-people ties between Pakistan and the United States should be strengthened.

Bilawal who is currently on a visit to the United States on the invitation of US President Donald Trump for attending National Prayer Breakfast event spoke to the Pakistani media representatives in Washington.

During his interaction with journalists there, Bilawal mentioned that he had important meetings with American officials and leaders from around the world at the National Prayer Breakfast event.

Speaking about the National Prayer Breakfast event in the U.S, he said the event was attended by prominent personalities from all over the world, and the U.S. President delivered a speech there.

Earlier, in Washington, Bilawal also spoke at the National Prayer Breakfast event. He emphasised that the people-to-people ties between Pakistan and the United States should be enhanced and religion should be used to unite rather than divide. During his speech at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, he said that the event was a great opportunity for interfaith harmony.

He also had meetings with members of Congress, but as he is no longer the foreign minister, all the meetings were held in a personal capacity.

Bilawal asserted that people should be treated equally, and every Muslim believes in Jesus Christ, adding it was not a national prayer event but a global prayer event.

He further added that instead of dividing over religion, we should establish unity, and there is room to work more with Pakistanis living in the U.S while emphasising that interfaith programs were important to protect society from division.

