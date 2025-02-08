AIRLINK 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.11%)
Govt to set up a climate change authority

Naveed Butt Published 08 Feb, 2025 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said that the government would establish Climate Change Authority (CCA) and it would ensure the implementation of various regional and global agreements related to climate change.

The minister expressed these views while addressing an international conference on climate change on Friday.

He said that the government of Pakistan is committed to working with provinces, international partners and other relevant stakeholders on climate change. He said that the government is focusing on addressing climate change-related issues.

Mitigating climate risks: Aurangzeb underscores importance of global cooperation

He emphasised that provinces play a crucial role in implementing climate change policies and that the government is actively working on these issues. He highlighted that climate change poses serious threats to the entire world, including Pakistan. He said that the Ministry of Planning collaborates with provinces to formulate a national policy.

He said that Pakistan is a signatory to the Paris Agreement, under which it is committed to taking measures for climate change mitigation and environmental protection.

He reiterated that tackling climate change remains a top priority for the government of Pakistan.

