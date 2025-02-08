AIRLINK 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.11%)
BOP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.32%)
CNERGY 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.24%)
FLYNG 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.29%)
HUBC 127.25 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.33%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
MLCF 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
OGDC 198.75 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (1.69%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
PAEL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
PIBTL 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PPL 169.60 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.02%)
PRL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.88%)
PTC 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SEARL 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.22%)
SYM 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.24%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.21%)
WAVESAPP 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.89%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-08

Contempt plea: IHC summons Adiala jailer

Terence J Sigamony Published 08 Feb, 2025 07:36am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Friday, summoned superintendent Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi and directed him to appear before the court in person on the next hearing.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir issued these directions while hearing the contempt of court petition filed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The petitioner asserted that he was not allowed to meet PTI founder Imran Khan in jail despite the directives of the IHC.

In his petition, he sought issuance of direction to the respondents to facilitate his meeting with Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi presently confined in Central Prison Adiala.

The counsel contended that refusal on part of the respondents to allow the petitioner to meet Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi is against the law, constitution and fundamental rights; the acts and omissions of the respondents are in violation of the settled democratic principles and a hurdle in smooth functioning of the Federation.

Later, the IHC bench served notices to the respondents and deferred the hearing of the case till February 12 with above-mentioned directions.

Meanwhile, the Anchors Association also challenged the amendment to the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA) before the IHC.

In the petition moved by senior anchors, Hamid Mir, Nasim Zahra, Adnan Haider, and Amir Abbas, the petitioners prayed before the court to declare the amendment to the PECA Act, null and void.

The anchors filed the petition through IHC Bar Association President Riyasat Ali Azad and Imran Shafiq advocate.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

