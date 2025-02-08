AIRLINK 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.11%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-08

NA body concerned over smuggling of historical artifacts

Naveed Siddiqui Published February 8, 2025 Updated February 8, 2025 08:05am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Committee on Federal Education and National Heritage on Friday expressed serious concerns over the smuggling of historical artifacts and called for a detailed report on efforts to repatriate 400 historical statues to Pakistan.

This issue underscores the need for stricter measures to protect the country’s cultural treasures and prevent their illegal export.

A meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture was held under the chairmanship of Dr Azim Uddin Zahid Lakhvi at National Library of Pakistan (NLP) Islamabad, to scrutinise the budgetary proposals of National Heritage and Culture Division relating to PSDP 20025-26.

During the meeting, the committee recommended, “The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (Amendment) Bill, 2024”.

The committee emphasised the urgent need to increase the budget allocation for the Culture and Heritage Division by up to 25 percent to ensure the preservation, promotion, and revitalisation of Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and its infrastructure. This enhanced funding is deemed essential to address the growing challenges in safeguarding the nation’s historical and cultural assets.

The committee recommended that the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) be brought under the mandate of the National Heritage and Culture Division. This alignment is considered vital due to the intrinsic connection between tourism and cultural heritage, as well as the PTDC’s pivotal role in promoting Pakistan’s cultural and historical sites.

The committee proposed the establishment of a dedicated YouTube channel under the Quaid-e-Azam Academy to disseminate valuable historical content and engage a wider audience.

Recognising the importance of educating future generations about Pakistan’s literary giants, the committee also recommended the inclusion of a dedicated chapter on Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal in the national curriculum.

This initiative aims to instil a deeper understanding and appreciation of Iqbal’s contributions to literature, philosophy, and the nation’s ideological foundation.

In addition, the committee proposed the establishment of an Iqbal Complex in Sialkot to honour Allama Iqbal’s legacy. Regarding the proposed Faiz Ahmad Faiz Complex, the committee suggested revisiting the plan to establish it in Sialkot instead of Narowal.

Given that Faiz Ahmad Faiz was born in Sialkot, the committee emphasised that locating the complex in his birthplace would ensure greater historical relevance and alignment with his legacy. These recommendations reflect a comprehensive approach to preserving and promoting Pakistan’s cultural and literary heritage.

The National Heritage and Culture Division in its briefing unveiled its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects, with a total allocation of Rs14,204.2 million, aimed at preserving and promoting Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage.

Key initiatives include infrastructure development (Rs12,410 million) for projects such as the establishment of the National Cultural Heritage Institute in Islamabad, the National Centre for Performing Arts at Shakar Parian, and the up-gradation of the National Museum of Pakistan in Karachi. Additionally, the division is working on the establishment of Urdu House (Aiwan-e Urdu) to promote the Urdu language.

