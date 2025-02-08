Bank Alfalah supports flood victims with over Rs2bn since 2022

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to supporting flood-affected communities, disbursing over Rs 2 billion in relief efforts since 2022.

Bank Alfalah reported the comprehensive highlights of over two years of its commitment to the flood-affected communities, which commenced in 2022 after the devastating floods impacted one-third of Pakistan.

To date, Bank Alfalah has disbursed approximately Rs 2 billion through this programme, providing a sustainable way forward to over 1 million beneficiaries and positioning itself as one of the most significant corporate contributors to fostering a sustainable future for flood-impacted communities.

Bank Alfalah board, under leadership of Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Chairman of Bank Alfalah approved the donation of $10 million to devastating floods that hit Pakistan in 2022. The Bank had embarked on a two-pronged strategy to redevelop communities in a sustainable, equitable, and financially inclusive manner. This initiative addressed immediate needs and now provides a comprehensive framework for long-term rehabilitation.

Over the last two years, with the road-map of a two-pronged strategy, the Bank has joined forces with over 25 esteemed partners receiving the Bank’s disbursement to address critical sectors such as health and emergency care, affordable housing, accessibility to education, and sustainable livelihoods.

