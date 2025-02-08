AIRLINK 184.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.11%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-08

Aurangzeb speaks of deepening ties between Pakistan, Iran

Naveed Siddiqui Published 08 Feb, 2025 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that Pakistan and Iran have recently established a Joint Economic Commission, a border commission, and a Joint Trade Committee to further strengthen bilateral relations.

While speaking at the commemorative event, the Minister for Finance extended warm felicitations to the leadership and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the occasion of their 46th National Day, marking the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb highlighted the long-standing and deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and Iran, emphasising their historical, religious, and cultural bonds span over several decades. He reminisced that Iran was the first country to recognise Pakistan after its independence on August 23, 1947.

He said both neighbouring Muslim countries share strong brotherly ties and remain determined to enhancing cooperation at international fora.

The National Day gathering was attended by senior political and religious leaders, clerics, high-ranking government officials, and officers of the armed forces.

The participants reiterated their commitment to fostering closer ties between Pakistan and Iran in various sectors, including trade, security, and regional stability.

The Minister for Finance extended his best wishes for Iran’s continued progress and prosperity, reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation in the years ahead.

Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, while speaking at the event, highlighted the historical and strategic bonds that continue to flourish.

Iranian envoy recalled the transformative impact of the Islamic Revolution—a defining moment of the 20th century that introduced the core principles of “Independence, Freedom, and the Islamic Republic” to global political discourse.

He said that, despite facing numerous challenges and sanctions, Iran has achieved remarkable advancements in fields such as science, technology, medicine, nanotechnology, stem cell research, and aerospace.

