Punjab Job Center signs MoU with GIFT University

LAHORE: The Punjab Job Center has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GIFT University Gujranwala to facilitate students in securing job and internship opportunities across Punjab.

PITB Senior Programme Manager Shams-ul-Islam, on behalf of Punjab Job Center and GIFT University Registrar Waseem Ullah Dar, signed the agreement on Thursday.

This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry by equipping students with essential skills through training sessions and career development programmes. As part of the initiative, an awareness session was also conducted to educate students about the Punjab Job Center platform, its registration process and the importance of building professional profiles to enhance their employability.

Commenting on this, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that the Punjab Job Center is vital in empowering job seekers by providing them with a structured platform to explore employment opportunities. “Our partnership with GIFT University will further strengthen efforts to equip students with the skills and resources necessary for a successful career,” he added.

Punjab Job Center, a flagship initiative of the Punjab Labour and Human Resource Department, is being executed by PITB and the Directorate General of Labour Welfare. The platform actively connects job seekers with employers, particularly fresh graduates and young professionals, to help them secure meaningful employment opportunities.

