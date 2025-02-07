AIRLINK 184.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.64%)
BOP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
CNERGY 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 36.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
FFL 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
HUBC 126.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUMNL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
MLCF 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
OGDC 196.70 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.64%)
PACE 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 38.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PPL 168.19 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.18%)
PRL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
SEARL 104.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
SSGC 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.14%)
SYM 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TRG 66.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.51%)
WAVESAPP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,569 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.01%)
BR30 34,073 Increased By 38.7 (0.11%)
KSE100 110,515 Increased By 214.3 (0.19%)
KSE30 34,452 Increased By 65.5 (0.19%)
Feb 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-07

Punjab Job Center signs MoU with GIFT University

Recorder Report Published February 7, 2025 Updated February 7, 2025 07:30am

LAHORE: The Punjab Job Center has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GIFT University Gujranwala to facilitate students in securing job and internship opportunities across Punjab.

PITB Senior Programme Manager Shams-ul-Islam, on behalf of Punjab Job Center and GIFT University Registrar Waseem Ullah Dar, signed the agreement on Thursday.

This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry by equipping students with essential skills through training sessions and career development programmes. As part of the initiative, an awareness session was also conducted to educate students about the Punjab Job Center platform, its registration process and the importance of building professional profiles to enhance their employability.

Commenting on this, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that the Punjab Job Center is vital in empowering job seekers by providing them with a structured platform to explore employment opportunities. “Our partnership with GIFT University will further strengthen efforts to equip students with the skills and resources necessary for a successful career,” he added.

Punjab Job Center, a flagship initiative of the Punjab Labour and Human Resource Department, is being executed by PITB and the Directorate General of Labour Welfare. The platform actively connects job seekers with employers, particularly fresh graduates and young professionals, to help them secure meaningful employment opportunities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

mou PITB Punjab Job Center GIFT University

Comments

200 characters

Punjab Job Center signs MoU with GIFT University

All set to export 50,000 MTs of rice to BD

Audit reports for FY2024-25: Govt initiates probe into foreign-funded uplift projects

Aurangzeb discusses economic progress with Burki, Shamshad

‘No wheat import this year owing to sufficient stock’

Balochistan high priority: Gas distribution strategy will be reassessed

APTMA rejects current structure of grid transition levy

Customs agents threaten to halt clearance services

Trump’s Gaza proposal rejected by Pakistan

Maldives Chief of Defence Staff meets Sahir

PFUJ challenges amendments to PECA in IHC

Read more stories