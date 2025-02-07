AIRLINK 184.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.64%)
Feb 07, 2025

Pakistan

PPP HR Cell concerned over threats hurled at female anchor

Press Release Published February 7, 2025 Updated February 7, 2025 07:31am

ISLAMABAD: The Human Rights Cell of the Pakistan People’s Party is deeply concerned over the threats hurled at a renowned female anchor person of a private channel in the name of religion and calls upon all state authorities to probe the matter and also provide protection to the anchor person against trolling and threats to her, said a press release issued on Thursday.

In a statement, president of the PPP HR Cell ex-Senator Farhatullah Babar also called upon the human rights bodies and the civil society to raise voice against it and protect the victim anchor person. Today it is a female journalist, tomorrow it will be anyone else, he said.

He quoted German pastor Martin Niemöller’s lament who said after Nazi Germany had devastated the country: “First, they came for the Communists and I did not speak out because I was not a Communist. Then they came for the Socialists and I did not speak out because I was not a Socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists and I did not speak out, because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me, there was no one to speak.”

Farhatullah Babar urged all strata of society and the religious scholars to demand an impartial probe and stand in solidarity with the victim and also appeal to everyone to refrain from trolling, intimidation and harassment. “Let it not be forgotten that there is God whose mill when it starts grinding it grinds exceedingly small,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

