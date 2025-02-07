AIRLINK 184.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.64%)
BOP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
CNERGY 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 36.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
FFL 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
HUBC 126.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUMNL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
MLCF 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
OGDC 196.70 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.64%)
PACE 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 38.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
POWER 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PPL 168.19 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.18%)
PRL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
SEARL 104.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
SSGC 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.14%)
SYM 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TRG 66.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.51%)
WAVESAPP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,569 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.01%)
BR30 34,073 Increased By 38.7 (0.11%)
KSE100 110,515 Increased By 214.3 (0.19%)
KSE30 34,452 Increased By 65.5 (0.19%)
Feb 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-07

Umrah pilgrims’ vaccine issue to be resolved in two days

Recorder Report Published 07 Feb, 2025 06:32am

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique had a telephonic conversation with Chief Executive Officer Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan Dr. Asim Rauf regarding the issue of non-availability of meningitis vaccine for Umrah in Punjab.

Khawaja Salman Rafique and Dr. Asim Rauf discussed ensuring the availability of meningitis vaccine in Punjab.

Salman Rafique said that the issue of meningitis vaccine will be resolved in the next two days for the convenience of people going for Umrah in Punjab. In this regard, he said they are in full coordination with CEO Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan Dr Asim Rauf and Dr. Mukhtar Barth and the supply chain of meningitis vaccine will be restored in the next two days.

The minister said that ample stock of meningitis vaccine is currently available in the markets of Punjab. We are grateful to Dr. Asim Rauf and Dr. Mukhtar Barth for their personal efforts to facilitate the people of Punjab, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Khawaja Salman Rafique Umrah pilgrims

Comments

200 characters

Umrah pilgrims’ vaccine issue to be resolved in two days

All set to export 50,000 MTs of rice to BD

Audit reports for FY2024-25: Govt initiates probe into foreign-funded uplift projects

Aurangzeb discusses economic progress with Burki, Shamshad

‘No wheat import this year owing to sufficient stock’

Balochistan high priority: Gas distribution strategy will be reassessed

APTMA rejects current structure of grid transition levy

Customs agents threaten to halt clearance services

Trump’s Gaza proposal rejected by Pakistan

Maldives Chief of Defence Staff meets Sahir

PFUJ challenges amendments to PECA in IHC

Read more stories