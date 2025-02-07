Umrah pilgrims’ vaccine issue to be resolved in two days

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique had a telephonic conversation with Chief Executive Officer Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan Dr. Asim Rauf regarding the issue of non-availability of meningitis vaccine for Umrah in Punjab.

Khawaja Salman Rafique and Dr. Asim Rauf discussed ensuring the availability of meningitis vaccine in Punjab.

Salman Rafique said that the issue of meningitis vaccine will be resolved in the next two days for the convenience of people going for Umrah in Punjab. In this regard, he said they are in full coordination with CEO Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan Dr Asim Rauf and Dr. Mukhtar Barth and the supply chain of meningitis vaccine will be restored in the next two days.

The minister said that ample stock of meningitis vaccine is currently available in the markets of Punjab. We are grateful to Dr. Asim Rauf and Dr. Mukhtar Barth for their personal efforts to facilitate the people of Punjab, he added.

