CPA Asia, South-East Asia Regions: Punjab PA set to host first-ever Joint ‘Conference of Parliaments’

Recorder Report Published February 7, 2025 Updated February 7, 2025 08:19am

LAHORE: Under the visionary leadership of Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, the Provincial Assembly of Punjab is set to host the first-ever Joint Conference of Parliaments from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Asia and South-East Asia Regions.

The conference, titled “Parliamentary Strategies for Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Futures in Asia and South-East Asia,” will take place from February 7 to 10, 2025, in Lahore, Pakistan.

This historic event will bring together delegates from across Asia and South-East Asia, offering a platform for dialogue and collaboration on shared challenges.

The focus will be on fostering inclusive growth and sustainable development through parliamentary strategies. This conference represents a significant milestone in parliamentary diplomacy, as it marks the first joint initiative between the CPA Asia Region and the South-East Asia Region, bridging previous separate regional conferences into one collaborative effort.

This international conference stands as a testament to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab’s commitment to fostering regional cooperation and addressing the pressing challenges faced by countries in Asia and South-East Asia. It will provide a unique opportunity for parliamentarians to discuss issues related to governance, climate change, digital innovation, and social development.

The adoption of the Lahore Charter will further solidify the collaborative efforts of the participating parliaments, ensuring a shared commitment to a sustainable and inclusive future for the region. This event will not only enhance Pakistan’s standing on the international stage but also contribute significantly to the ongoing efforts to promote democratic governance and sustainable development across the region.

The Provincial Assembly of Punjab is playing a leading role in advancing parliamentary diplomacy for highlighting the softer image of Pakistan.

The conference aims to not only address pressing regional issues but also strengthen Pakistan’s soft image on the global stage. Lahore, known for its rich cultural heritage and history, will be showcased as a hub for international dialogue, promoting both its heritage and its role in global governance discussions.

As part of the CPA, which has been active since 1911 and encompasses 180 branches across 56 countries, the Punjab Assembly has a longstanding commitment to promoting democracy, good governance, and human rights. Having been a proud member since 1954, the Assembly is dedicated to fostering meaningful dialogue and collaboration among CPA branches.

The conference will welcome more than 100 delegates from various CPA branches, including those from Sri Lanka, the Maldives, the United Kingdom, Zambia, Malaysia, and Pakistan.

Notably, delegates will come from Pakistan’s national, provincial, and legislative assemblies, as well as from 22 other legislatures across Asia and South-East Asia.

Among the participants will be 12 speakers, and four deputy speakers, including high-level officials from the CPA Asia and South-East Asia Regions.

The agenda for this prestigious event is comprehensive and covers a wide range of crucial topics. Key sessions include: Opening Session: Collaborative Governance for Shared Regional Challenges; Plenary Sessions: Collaborative Legislation for Inclusive and Equitable Development, “Strengthening Local Governance: Legislative Pathways for Effective Decentralization”, “Climate Change and Sustainable Cities”, “Legislative Action for Clean Air and Resilient Urban Living”, “Parliamentary Innovations: Legislate for AI, Digital Collaboration, and Social Media Governance”, “Health and Education: Legislative Pathways for Inclusive Social Development”. Cultural Show: Showcasing Lahore’s vibrant heritage with closing ceremony: “Regional Collaboration for Sustainable Development: The Path Forward”.

The final day will feature the adoption of the “Lahore Charter”, a declaration that will outline commitments for regional cooperation on shared goals, such as strengthening local governance, fostering climate resilience, advancing digital transformation, and promoting reforms in education and health.

Notable attendees will include: CPA Chairperson (Zambia), CPA Secretary General (UK), Regional Representatives from the Asia Region of the CPA Executive Committee, Special Guests from the House of Commons, UK, the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly.

The member parliaments from the CPA Asia Region include: Parliament of the Maldives, Parliament of Sri Lanka, Senate of Pakistan, National Assembly of Pakistan, Provincial Assemblies of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh.

From the CPA South-East Asia Region, the following parliaments have been invited: Senate (Dewan Negara), Federal Parliament of Malaysia, House of Representatives (Dewan Rakyat), Federal Parliament of Malaysia, Legislative Assemblies from various states of Malaysia, including Johor, Kelantan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Penang, Sarawak, Selangor, and Terengganu.

