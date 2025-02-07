PM, others visit ailing Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif accompanied by Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Thursday, visited the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and inquired after his health.

The prime minister prayed for his health. Maulana Fazlur Rehman thanked the prime minister for his visit and best wishes.

During the meeting both the sides also discussed matters related to recently held elections of provincial assembly of Balochistan seat, political matters regarding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the rest of the country.

The other day, Maulana Fazlur Rehman had demanded resignation from the chief election commissioner blaming him for holding “rigged” elections on February 8, 2024.

The JUI chief had also asked the government to come up with a clear stance on the Gaza issue, following US president Donald Trump’s statement.

Maulana had made these comments after attending a meeting of opposition alliance at the residence of the former speaker national assembly Asad Qaiser which was also attended by PkMAP head Achakzai, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Omar Ayub, and other leaders of opposition parties.

“Chief election commissioner should resign immediately. Those in power should resign and announce new elections.” The JUI-F chief had said that consultation for achieving objectives would continue.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is trying to form a grand political alliance for launching a countrywide protest; however, so far PTI has failed to achieve the desired results as a senior JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah, Thursday, said that the opposition parties have yet to decide to establish a formal alliance.

