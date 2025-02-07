Four killed in Kalat accident

KALAT: Four people were killed and several others injured in a devastating road accident in Surab District, Kalat Division, Balochistan, on Thursday, after three vehicles crashed into each other, causing widespread destruction.

According to levies forces, the accident occurred due to speeding and reckless driving where three vehicles were travelling at a high speed when they collided, resulting in the tragic loss of four lives on the spot and injuring several, a private news channel reported.