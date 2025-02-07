AIRLINK 183.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.75%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-07

Directives given to PMDC: Medical degree verification process expedited

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 07 Feb, 2025 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: The Coordinator to the Prime Minister on National Health Services and Regulations, Dr Mukhtar Bharath, has asked the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to direct all the medical educational institutes to ensure verification process of degrees within three days.

He issued these instructions here on Thursday during his visit to PMDC to discuss matters pertaining to PMDC and receive briefing on the functioning of the body. He also directed PMDC to dispose of pending degree verifications applications as soon as possible.

The PMDC president briefed Dr Bharath about the affairs of the institution.

Dr Bharath directed to ensure redressal of complaints regarding registration and licensing of doctors on priority basis.

Dr Bharath also visited IT office of PMDC to examine PMDC’s IT and digitalisation system where he expressed confidence on the ongoing initiatives. He said that PMDC should alert the concerned institutes to ensure verification process within three days.

He issued instructions to dispose of pending applications as soon as possible. He said that PMDC inspection system will be digitised on an emergency basis.

He said that the government is determined to make the quality of medical education in Pakistan as per international standards.

Dr Bharath said that the government will continue to work on new reforms in health sector. He added the government is determined to promote merit and transparency in PMDC. “We will ensure effective measures for the improvement of medical education.”

