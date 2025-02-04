President Zardari leaves for China for five-day visit

President Asif Ali Zardari departed for China on Tuesday for a five-day visit aimed at “strengthening bilateral relations,” according to a press release from the President’s Office.

The statement also noted that Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, and Dr. Asim Hussain are accompanying the President during this visit.

President to visit China early next month

In Beijing, President Zardari will meet with high-ranking Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

The press release emphasized that the President’s visit to China is crucial for further enhancing bilateral relations.

It is expected to play a significant role in improving economic and trade cooperation between the two countries. During the meetings, discussions will cover key bilateral topics such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, regional connectivity, and security cooperation.

The President will also attend the inaugural ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, Heilongjiang province of China at the special invitation of the Chinese government, according to a Foreign Office statement.

The visit underscores the tradition of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China, reflecting deep commitment of the two countries to strengthen their All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

Both countries will engage in delegation-level talks during the visit.

The two leaders are expected to discuss critical issues, including bilateral trade, investment opportunities, regional security, and the CPEC project.

Sources told Business Recorder that the President’s visit was originally planned for November last year but had to be rescheduled due to his foot injury.

The rescheduling of this visit emphasises the importance both countries attach to their bilateral relations, the sources added.