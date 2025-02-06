AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-06

Murad-led team meets top executives of Chinese cos

Press Release Published 06 Feb, 2025 03:16am

BEIJING: In a significant step toward economic cooperation, a high-level delegation from the Sindh government, led by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, met with top executives of Chinese companies in Beijing.

The meetings focused on major infrastructure and energy projects, paving the way for enhanced bilateral partnerships. The delegation included Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon, Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi.

The CM’s discussions with Chinese companies heads cantered on several key projects designed to boost Sindh’s and Pakistan’s economic growth:

Revitalising Karachi’s Transportation: Collaboration on the Karachi Circular Railway project aims to modernize the city’s urban transport system.

The CM said that the KCR project was pending with Chinese authorities for approval from 2016. He added the work on various BRT was in progress while two, Green and Orange Lines were in operation, but their genuine benefit would be taken when KCR, the main feeder of the BRTs would be made operational.

Thar Coal’s Energy Potential: Partnerships were explored to further develop Thar Coal resources and expand Pakistan’s energy capacity. Murad Shah told the Chinese companies that apart from electricity, coal to gas, coal to diesel and coal to urea like projects could be developed for which he invited them to come and invest.

Sustainable Transportation: The CM discussed the introduction of electric buses and taxis to promote cleaner, more efficient public transport.

Broader Infrastructure and Industrial Growth: Discussions encompassed wider investment opportunities in Sindh’s infrastructure and industrial sectors. The CM involved Chinese companies included Norinco, Beiben Trucks, China North Vehicle Company, and Jiangsu Trade Electro-Mechanical.

Chief Minister Shah expressed strong optimism about the potential of these collaborations, saying, “These projects represent not only significant progress for Sindh but also a crucial contribution to Pakistan’s national development agenda. The Karachi Circular Railway, Thar Coal development, and the adoption of modern electric transport will dramatically enhance public services and stimulate economic activity.”

He further emphasised the importance of leveraging China’s technological expertise to accelerate Sindh’s development and create numerous job opportunities. These partnerships, he concluded, will lead to multiple joint ventures, fostering sustained economic and industrial growth for both Sindh and Pakistan. The visit signifies a strengthened commitment to the Pakistan-China economic partnership and positions Sindh as a key player in Pakistan’s ongoing economic transformation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Syed Murad Ali Shah Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Sindh Government Chinese companies BRT

Comments

200 characters

Murad-led team meets top executives of Chinese cos

SBP buys $3.8bn to shore up forex reserves

Resolution of Kashmir dispute a must for peace: PM

‘Kashmir will be free one day and part of Pakistan’: COAS

LG Act modifications: WB’s $304m ‘PRIDE’ may be restructured

Malaysian parliamentary delegation arrives

Prince Karim Aga Khan passes away

Major expansion: Halan Bank pledges $10m investment

All set for BFC in Islamabad

Erdogan to visit next week: Pakistan, Turkiye to expand SEF

Housing sector: PM likely to approve package today

Read more stories