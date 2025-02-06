Murad-led team meets top executives of Chinese cos

BEIJING: In a significant step toward economic cooperation, a high-level delegation from the Sindh government, led by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, met with top executives of Chinese companies in Beijing.

The meetings focused on major infrastructure and energy projects, paving the way for enhanced bilateral partnerships. The delegation included Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon, Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi.

The CM’s discussions with Chinese companies heads cantered on several key projects designed to boost Sindh’s and Pakistan’s economic growth:

Revitalising Karachi’s Transportation: Collaboration on the Karachi Circular Railway project aims to modernize the city’s urban transport system.

The CM said that the KCR project was pending with Chinese authorities for approval from 2016. He added the work on various BRT was in progress while two, Green and Orange Lines were in operation, but their genuine benefit would be taken when KCR, the main feeder of the BRTs would be made operational.

Thar Coal’s Energy Potential: Partnerships were explored to further develop Thar Coal resources and expand Pakistan’s energy capacity. Murad Shah told the Chinese companies that apart from electricity, coal to gas, coal to diesel and coal to urea like projects could be developed for which he invited them to come and invest.

Sustainable Transportation: The CM discussed the introduction of electric buses and taxis to promote cleaner, more efficient public transport.

Broader Infrastructure and Industrial Growth: Discussions encompassed wider investment opportunities in Sindh’s infrastructure and industrial sectors. The CM involved Chinese companies included Norinco, Beiben Trucks, China North Vehicle Company, and Jiangsu Trade Electro-Mechanical.

Chief Minister Shah expressed strong optimism about the potential of these collaborations, saying, “These projects represent not only significant progress for Sindh but also a crucial contribution to Pakistan’s national development agenda. The Karachi Circular Railway, Thar Coal development, and the adoption of modern electric transport will dramatically enhance public services and stimulate economic activity.”

He further emphasised the importance of leveraging China’s technological expertise to accelerate Sindh’s development and create numerous job opportunities. These partnerships, he concluded, will lead to multiple joint ventures, fostering sustained economic and industrial growth for both Sindh and Pakistan. The visit signifies a strengthened commitment to the Pakistan-China economic partnership and positions Sindh as a key player in Pakistan’s ongoing economic transformation.

