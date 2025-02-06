Kashmir integral to Pakistan’s destiny: JI

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has declared that Kashmir is a tripartite issue, integral to Pakistan’s destiny and completion.

Speaking at a massive Kashmir March organized by the JI Lahore chapter on Mall Road to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day on Wednesday, he warned that anyone who attempts to sell out Kashmir will face the wrath of the Pakistani nation.

He criticized the government’s policies, stating that the Kashmir cause has been sidelined in recent years. “On this Kashmir Solidarity Day, we announce the reorganization of the Kashmir freedom movement,” he proclaimed. “Pakistan should not seek trade with India but work to isolate it globally.”

Rehman criticised Islamabad’s “apologetic stance” on Kashmir, urging the government to advocate the cause internationally instead. He stressed that Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) should be turned into the base camp for the Kashmir freedom movement, adding that “silence on Kashmir is equivalent to supporting Hindutva imperialism and the Butcher of Gujarat.”

He reassured the people of Kashmir that “the entire Pakistani nation stands behind you.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025