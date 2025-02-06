AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-06

Sharjeel invites Chinese co to invest in e-bus manufacturing

Press Release Published 06 Feb, 2025 03:16am

BEIJING: Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon met with a Chinese EV bus manufacturer in Beijing and invited them to invest in Sindh.

During his visit to the Chinese capital, Beijing, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon formally invited the Chinese company to establish an EV bus manufacturing plant in Karachi.

Sindh’s Minister for Energy and Planning & Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, was also present at the meeting. He assured full support from the Sindh government in promoting green energy and electric mobility.

Speaking during the meeting with officials from the Chinese EV bus manufacturing company, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh government would provide all possible facilities, including tax incentives, land allocation, and streamlining regulatory approvals for investors.

He emphasized that the government is striving to modernize public transport and reduce carbon emissions. The establishment of an EV bus plant in Karachi would create employment opportunities and accelerate the transition to a cleaner and more efficient transportation system.

The representatives of the Chinese company welcomed Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon’s invitation and expressed interest in exploring investment opportunities in Karachi. The Chinese investors assured the minister that a feasibility study would soon be conducted to assess the project’s economic and technical viability.

