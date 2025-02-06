Sindh CM invites NORINCO Group to invest in his province

BEIJING: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday invited the Chinese enterprises to visit Karachi and other parts of Sindh province to witness the rapidly developing industries and explore opportunities in areas such as clean energy, infrastructure development and public transportation projects.

Talking to a delegation led by Chairman of North Industries Group Corporation (NORINCO) International Co, Ji Wei, who called on him here on the sidelines of President Asif Ali Zardari’s visit to China, he said that the governments of Pakistan and Sindh province will provide them all necessary facilities.

The other members of the Chinese delegation included Chairman of Beiben Trucks Group Company Mu Yuehui, Chairman of China North Vehicle Co, Li Jinxing and Chairman of Jiangsu Taida Electromechanical Equip-ment Co, Qian Zhongli.

The Sindh CM said that the provincial government will strongly encourage North Vehicle and Beiben to consider establishing a vehicle assembly plant in the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (SEZ), with support from NORINCO International.

The Dhabeji SEZ offers significant incentives, including tax exemptions, to attract foreign investors, especially Chinese investment.

He also welcomed NORINCO International to explore possibilities in energy-intensive industries in Sindh, utilising the available Thar coal resources in the areas of coal chemical industries, coal liquefaction and gasification and coal-to-ethylene glycol production for synthetic yarn.

He assured the delegation that the Sindh government will provide all necessary facilities, including assistance in finding local partners.

Appreciating NORINCO’s exemplary work in Pakistan, particularly the Orange Line project, he welcomed the delegation for discussion of cooperation opportunities Â in areas of infrastructure construction, energy development and localization of new energy heavy-duty trucks in Pakistan.

He informed them that Pakistan currently has a strong national policy committing to sustainable development, especially in the area of electric vehicles.

In Sindh province, in particular, there are special economic zones of Dhabeji, Khairpur, and Marble City Karachi that offer great opportunities for Chinese companies, he added.

The CM particularly mentioned a skilled workforce, abundant natural resources, port access, different incentive packages and international market access to the Middle East, EU and Africa.

The chairman of NORINCO International expressed willingness to participate in infrastructure development and transportation projects in the province.

He briefed the Sindh CM and his delegation about its business network and capabilities in financing and investment, and outstanding competitiveness in the specialised fields of rail transit, power, petroleum and mining facilities, municipal and housing projects, real estate development, heavy-duty vehicles and equipment, R&D and manufacture of packaging containers, integrated logistic service, solar products, etc.

Senator, Saleem Mandviwalla, Senior Minister Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Minister for Energy and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi were present in the meeting.