Feb 06, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-02-06

President condoles death of Aga Khan

Recorder Report Published 06 Feb, 2025 03:16am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed deep shock and sadness over the passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan.

Zardari, who is on an official visit to China, in his statement on Wednesday, said Pakistan has lost a great friend, who have made great contributions towards the uplift of Pakistan’s social sector, particularly in the health, education and community development.

He said the invaluable services of Prince Karim Aga Khan for humanity will always be remembered. He termed Prince Karim Aga Khan’s demise as a monumental loss, saying that words cannot adequately express his sorrow at the loss of such a devoted friend of Pakistan.

He said the late Prince Karim Aga Khan revolutionised the educational landscape in Gilgit-Baltistan, establishing world-class educational standards in the region.

Zardari said during his every visit to Pakistan, Prince Karim Aga Khan demonstrated heartfelt affection for its people and launched numerous diverse projects.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Asif Ali Zardari Prince Karim Aga Khan

