AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-06

Nawaz condoles demise of Aga Khan

Press Release Published 06 Feb, 2025 03:16am

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif here Wednesday expressed heartfelt condolence of sad demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan.

In his condolence message he said: “It was with great shock and sorrow that I learnt this morning of the passing away of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan, the 49th Imam of the Ismaili community.

“Prince Karim Aga Khan was not only loved by the members of his community but was also respected the world over. His role in the promotion of education, health, social welfare and women empowerment, had earned him the gratitude and admiration of the entire country, where his many projects are spread all over.

“I had the great pleasure of meeting him on many occasions, but I especially recall the time I spent with him during his visit to Pakistan in December, 2013, when he was accompanied by his elegant daughter, Princess Zahra.

“Prince Karim Aga Khan also had the distinction of being the grandson of Sir Sultan Mahomed Shah, who was one of the most prominent leaders in the Sub-Continent’s struggle for independence and freedom from colonial rule.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Aga Khan family, the Ismaili community, and all those who were touched by his extraordinary life and work. May he rest in peace. Ameen!”

