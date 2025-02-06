AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-06

Zardari visits memorial of Chinese national heroes

Published 06 Feb, 2025

BEIJING: President Asif Ali Zardari, who is in China, visited the memorial of Chinese national heroes in Beijing.

The President laid a floral wreath at the memorial. He paid tribute to the courage and bravery of Chinese heroes.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari met with Chairman of the Standing Committee of National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China, Zhao Leji, in Beijing and discussed bilateral relations.

They underscored the time-tested and all-weather friendship between the two countries, which has continued to grow in depth and scope over the decades.

They also underlined strategic mutual trust as the cornerstone of the China-Pakistan relationship and emphasized the importance of continued high-level exchanges to further deepen the ongoing practical cooperation.

